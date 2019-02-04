This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banks pay €647 million in compensation to victims of tracker mortgage scandal

The number of people affected by the overcharging scandal has now risen to almost 40,000.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 4 Feb 2019, 1:04 PM
22 minutes ago 1,676 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475685
A group of tracker mortgage scandal victims, with financial adviser Padraic Kissane (centre) after a hearing in Leinster House.
Image: Niall Carson
A group of tracker mortgage scandal victims, with financial adviser Padraic Kissane (centre) after a hearing in Leinster House.
A group of tracker mortgage scandal victims, with financial adviser Padraic Kissane (centre) after a hearing in Leinster House.
Image: Niall Carson

BANKS THAT OVERCHARGED their customers have paid out €647 million so far in compensation as part of the tracker mortgage examination.

The Central Bank today gave an update on its examination of the scandal, which saw tens of thousands of customers being overcharged when they were either denied a tracker rate they were entitled to or charged the wrong rate of interest. 

The regulator has revealed that it has identified an additional 1,400 affected customers, bringing the total now to 39,800. At least 71 customers loss their homes as a direct result of their bank’s failings and there was loss of ownership in respect of a further 142 buy-to-let properties.

It said at the end of 2018 lenders had paid out €647 million to customers affected by their failings – an increase of €67 million since the end of August.

The majority of affected customers (97%) have now received an offer of redress and compensation. 

The Central Bank said that while the vast majority of affected customers have been identified, there may be some additions to this as the supervisory phase of the examination nears completion. 

A final report expected to be published in the coming months.

There are also a number of enforcement investigations with some expected to conclude this year.

Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct in the Central Bank said the work of the examination has “always been about ensuring that lenders identify, redress and compensate affected customers for the wrong which they caused”.

The examination has revealed the unacceptable damage that misconduct can cause to consumers up to and including the loss of their homes and properties in some cases. The Central Bank’s strategic commitment is to elevate the regulation of the behaviour of firms and the operation of financial markets in order to protect consumers.

“The examination was structured to give priority to ensuring affected customers received the redress and compensation payments which they were owed. However, our work will continue through the ongoing enforcement investigations.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    60,226  24
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A call centre worker living in Navan on €29,600 saving a €4,000 rent deposit to move to Dublin
    45,466  33
    3
    		OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    39,918  72
    Fora
    1
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    198  0
    2
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    72,289  31
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    43,964  77
    3
    		As it happened: Leicester City vs Man United, Premier League
    39,527  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    10,532  5
    2
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sally Foran (Irish Beauty Fairy)
    4,161  0
    3
    		Poll: Are wedding invites the bane of your life or the highlights of your year?
    3,276  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    DUBLIN
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    'A whole history to capture': Dublin's Tenement Museum wants your memories of tenement life
    O'Rorke on the double as Mattie Kenny's Dublin ease to 13-point win over Offaly
    IRELAND
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    ENGLAND
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie