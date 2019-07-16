This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banks offer average of €194,000 to people who lost homes due to tracker mortgage scandal

There were 99 homes lost as a result of lenders’ failings as well as 216 buy-to-let properties.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,937 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4726254
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CENTRAL BANK has published its final report on its examination of the tracker mortgage scandal, which saw tens of thousands of customers overcharged by their banks.

Lenders have paid €683 million in redress and compensation to impacted customers and 98% of the more than 40,000 affected customers have now received offers. 

There were 99 homes lost as a result of lenders’ failings as well as 216 buy-to-let properties. 

Lenders included minimum payments to customers who lost properties of €25,000 for buy-to-lets and €50,000 for private dwellings. The average redress and compensation paid in respect of loss of ownership of homes due to lenders’ failures is €194,000.

The Central Bank also required lenders to set up an independent appeals process to deal with affected customers who were dissatisfied with any aspect of the redress and compensation offer they received from their lender.

To date, 10% of affected customers have made appeals. The lenders’ independent appeals panels had awarded customers  €7 million at the end of May 2019.

The majority of upheld appeals arose from awards for additional detriment due to personal customer circumstances of which the lender may not have been aware at the time the original redress and compensation was awarded.

Today the Central Bank said after “extensive and robust supervisory challenge and assurance work to ensure lenders identified groups of customers affected by tracker failings”, the supervisory phase of the examination is complete.

Since the start of the examination, 13,000 impacted accounts were identified by lenders. A further 20,000 were identified following a Central Bank challenge to the lenders. Some 60% of affected accounts arose from contractual or transparency failings.

Related Reads

02.06.19 More banks to face fines over tracker mortgage scandal as officials coy about revealing cost details
30.05.19 'Unacceptable harm': The scandal that led to a record fine for one of Ireland's pillar banks

‘Immense distress’

The Central Bank completed its first enforcement action in relation to the examination at the end of May, fining Permanent TSB €21 million for its failings. Enforcement investigations against all the other main lenders are continuing.

Derville Rowland, Director General, Financial Conduct, said the scale of lenders’ tracker mortgage failings was “industry-wide, causing immense distress and damage to affected customers and their families”.

“It required an unprecedented regulatory response in the shape of the tracker mortgage examination, the largest, most complex and significant consumer protection review the Central Bank of Ireland has ever undertaken.

Through the examination, we required lenders to identify those affected and pay appropriate redress and compensation. Additionally, we continue to pursue lenders through our enforcement investigations. The outcome of our first enforcement action – which resulted in the largest fine imposed to date by the Central Bank – reflects the gravity with which we view lenders’ tracker failings.

“The examination revealed the unacceptable damage that misconduct can cause to consumers up to and including the loss of their homes and properties in some cases. Our message today – to all the firms we regulate – is very clear: Where firms fail to protect their customers’ best interests, our response will be robust and the consequences will be serious.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie