Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 21 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo.
# Crash
13-year-old boy dies after the tractor he was driving overturned on Mayo road
The boy was treated at the scene at Scarduane last night but died in hospital this morning.
36.7k
0
1 hour ago

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned on a local road in County Mayo last night. 

The young teenager was treated at the scene before being removed to Galway University Hospital. He was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, where he passed away earlier today. 

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash which happened on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris shortly after 8.15pm yesterday. 

Gardaí confirmed the boy was the driver and sole occupant of the tractor. 

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by forensic investigators. The road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
TheJournal.ie team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags