13-year-old boy dies after the tractor he was driving overturned on Mayo road

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned on a local road in County Mayo last night.

The young teenager was treated at the scene before being removed to Galway University Hospital. He was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, where he passed away earlier today.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash which happened on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris shortly after 8.15pm yesterday.

Gardaí confirmed the boy was the driver and sole occupant of the tractor.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by forensic investigators. The road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.