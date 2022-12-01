Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 December 2022
Tractor driver killed during accident in Donegal this morning

The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his 70s, died outside Ballyshannon.

11 minutes ago 667 Views 0 Comments
Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

THE DRIVER OF a tractor was killed this morning when the vehicle overturned at a  roadside in Corlea, outside Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Gardaí arrived at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at approximately 10.45am this morning.

The body of the man in his 70s was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jamie McCarron
