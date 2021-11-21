#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 3°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Convoy of tractors to travel to Dublin as farmers protest against government policy

Farmers have said they are being asked to do more for less and government policy will make more family farms unviable.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 9:59 AM
A previous protest by farmers in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
A previous protest by farmers in Dublin.
A previous protest by farmers in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A CONVOY OF tractors and farm vehicles will arrive in Dublin today in a protest by farmers against government policy.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said every policy, including the proposed National Strategic Plan to implement the Common Agricultural Policy, is designed to reduce production.

IFA President Tim Cullinan, who is leading the convoy, said farmers are “being asked to do more and more for less”.

The convoy, which will arrive at lunchtime, is replacing IFA’s planned ‘Farm Family Rally’, which was modified due to the increase in Covid figures.

“We have consistently called for genuine engagement and negotiation with farm organisations to develop a farm-level plan that farmers can work towards achieving,” Cullinan said.

“To date, nothing has been forthcoming. All farmers have received is empty rhetoric and lofty targets with nothing to back them up. Uncertainty is detrimental for any business; farming is no different. Farmers are reaching the end of their tether.”

“Farmers are very conscious of the climate challenge, and farmers want to play their part. But this Government has no plan. Farmers are being talked at, rather than talked to.

The government needs to provide more funding, including a properly-funded Common Agricultural Policy, to ensure that farmers can take on the climate challenge while remaining viable.

Cullinan said only 30% of farmers in Ireland are currently viable and the government’s policies will make more family farms unviable. 

“The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country, and we contributed €13billion in exports in 2020. We will not be ignored or pushed aside,” he said.

“The reality is that if food is not produced in Ireland, it will be produced in countries with a higher carbon footprint such as Brazil, where it was reported this week that 13,235 square kilometres of rainforest were cleared in 2020/2021.”

Michelle Hennessy
