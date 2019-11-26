Traffic gridlock in Dublin city centre amid farmers' protest

© Joanne Allen

THERE ARE LONG delays to traffic in Dublin city centre this evening due to a demonstration by farmers over prices for produce.

Farmers from around Ireland travelled to the protest at Merrion Square in tractors and 4x4s earlier today. They have parked dozens of tractors in the streets around the Dáil, leading to disruption for bus routes and long delays for rush hour traffic.

Kildare Street has been shut between its Nassau Street and Molesworth Street junctions to facilitate the protest and there has been a significant impact on traffic flow on many important routes in the city centre.

Today's protest at Merrion Square. Source: Leah Farrell

AA Roadwatch is reporting heavy delays on Leeson Street inbound and along the Grand Canal in both directions. It’s also busy outbound through Ranelagh village.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said that the protest is a clear indication of the frustration in rural Ireland.

traffic video

“Minister Creed must wake up and realise that farmers do not have time to wait around for improved conditions or alleviation from punitive carbon tax increases,” he said.

Protestors who are leaving their farms in droves to travel to Dublin today are taking part in an action born out of sheer frustration with the lack of progress on so many issues.

“They look at state agencies like Bord Bia and Teagasc and they do not see organisations that understand the gravity of the threats facing farmers.”