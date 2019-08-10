This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police officer run over by suspect who attacked him and stole patrol car in Birmingham

The suspect is said to have violently assaulted the police officer and punched him to the ground.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:27 PM
53 minutes ago 3,013 Views 9 Comments
File photo. West Midlands Police attended the scene and arrested the suspect
Image: Shutterstock/RichartPhotos
Image: Shutterstock/RichartPhotos

AN OFFICER WITH the West Midlands Police in the UK has been seriously injured, after he was run over by a suspected car thief earlier today in Birmingham.

The traffic police officer was in Moorcroft Road in Moseley at 4.45pm, after tracing a suspected stolen Range Rover Sport that had been taken just minutes earlier from a woman on a shopping trip. 

As the officer moved in he was violently assaulted and punched to the ground.

He was then run over by the suspect who had got behind the wheel of the officer’s vehicle. 

The suspect then drove the marked police car for just over a kilometre to Ladypool Road in Sparkbrook where he abandoned the car and tried to steal another one. 

He was then cornered by officers and tasered before being arrested. 

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Assistant chief constable Sarah Boycott said: “This is a shocking attack in which a member of our police family has been seriously hurt while trying to detain a crime suspect.

I’m heading to the hospital now to get an update on his condition and offer whatever support I can to him and his family. 

