Police officer run over by suspect who attacked him and stole patrol car in Birmingham

AN OFFICER WITH the West Midlands Police in the UK has been seriously injured, after he was run over by a suspected car thief earlier today in Birmingham.

The traffic police officer was in Moorcroft Road in Moseley at 4.45pm, after tracing a suspected stolen Range Rover Sport that had been taken just minutes earlier from a woman on a shopping trip.

As the officer moved in he was violently assaulted and punched to the ground.

He was then run over by the suspect who had got behind the wheel of the officer’s vehicle.

The suspect then drove the marked police car for just over a kilometre to Ladypool Road in Sparkbrook where he abandoned the car and tried to steal another one.

He was then cornered by officers and tasered before being arrested.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Assistant chief constable Sarah Boycott said: “This is a shocking attack in which a member of our police family has been seriously hurt while trying to detain a crime suspect.