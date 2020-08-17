This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Car traffic is slowly returning but public transport is still way down on last year

At the peak of Covid-19 restrictions traffic was down by about 78%, it’s now down by 16.3% in Dublin and 12.6% elsewhere.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 17 Aug 2020, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago 5,168 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5177918
Taxis in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Taxis in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
Taxis in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

ROAD TRAFFIC IS recovering from a Covid-19 slump faster than public transport, according to the latest figures from the CSO.

The figures are similar in both Dublin and other areas around the country but traffic in the capital appears to be returning at a slower rate.

The analysis is based on the volume of cars that were recorded at selected sites on the first week in August.

  • Read more here on how you can support a major Noteworthy project to examine the impact of air pollution from traffic and other sources on the health of our citizens.

Vehicles are counted when they pass over loops embedded in the road surface. Using this technology, the CSO has estimated that car traffic in Dublin is now down by 16.3% compared to the same time last year, while other regional sites are just 12.6% down.

At the peak of Covid-19 restrictions in April, traffic was down by about 78% based on the previous year. 

Despite car traffic being down, HGV traffic in Dublin is currently up by about 3.5% compared to last year. 

PastedImage-59633 Source: CSO

But while car traffic may be on a gradual recovery, public transport numbers are still way down compared to 2019.  

The data shows that the combined number of journeys taken on bus and rail journeys in the week of 12 April was more than 10 times lower than those taken in the first week of March.

On the Luas, passenger traffic was down by 95% on 12 April compared to the previous year but it is still down by 60%.

“The number of passenger journeys on public transport has dropped dramatically since the start of the Covid-19 crisis with journeys by rail most severely hit,” CSO statistician Olive Loughnane said of the figures. 

Public transport volumes are recovering at a much slower rate than road traffic. Data from Irish airports shows that air transport continues to be heavily impacted by restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PastedImage-88461 Source: CSO.ie

In terms of air traffic, the number of passengers travelling through Ireland’s airports last month plunged by almost 90% because of the ongoing travel restrictions.

Figures show that during the month of July, usually the peak of the holiday season, the total number of air passengers travelling through Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports fell from 3,911,133 to 416,436.

This represents a drop of 89.4% when compared with the same period last year.

The number of passengers travelling through these airports in the first seven months of 2020 is 70.3% lower than the same period last year.

- With reporting by PA

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie