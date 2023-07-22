Crimean authorities say Ukrainian drone attack on peninsula caused 'detonation of ammo depot'

ROAD TRAFFIC ACROSS the sole bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia was briefly halted this morning after a Ukrainian drone attack on the peninsula, Moscow-installed authorities said.

“Car traffic across the Crimea bridge is temporarily closed,” the Moscow-backed Crimean government said on Telegram, before saying in a post 10 minutes later that it had “resumed”.

The Russian-appointed head of the peninsula claimed that the drone attack on Crimea caused the “detonation” of an ammunition depot as he ordering the evacuation of people living within five kilometres of the attack.

It comes five days after the bridge was hit, killing two people.

Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, has been targeted throughout Russia’s Ukraine offensive but has come under increasing attack in recent weeks.

“As a result of an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, there was a detonation at an ammunition depot,” official Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

“A decision was taken to evacuate people (living) within five kilometres” of the zone, he said.

He did not specify which location was hit, saying only it was in the Krasnogvardeisky district, which lies inland at the centre of the Black Sea peninsula.

Aksyonov also said train traffic will be stopped on the peninsula.

“To minimise risks, it was also decided to halt rail traffic on Crimean railways.”

Authorities later said that two trains going from Moscow to Crimea’s main city of Simferopol and one in the opposite direction had been stopped.

Attacks on the Black Sea peninsula have intensified in recent weeks, with Kyiv launching a counteroffensive to retake land lost to Moscow, and saying it also aims to reclaim Crimea.

Speaking remotely to the Aspen Security Forum on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s Crimea bridge must be “neutralised.”

He said the bridge, inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, “supplies ammunition to the Crimean peninsula.”

Kyiv considers the bridge an “enemy object” built in violation of international law.

Asked if Kyiv aims to return Crimea in its counteroffensive, Zelenskyy said:

“The goal is to return all of Crimea, because it is our sovereign state, and our sovereign territory is an integral part of our state.”

Cruise missiles

Putin this week vowed to exact revenge after the Ukrainian attack on the bridge. On Friday, Russia said its navy carried out a live fire exercise in the Black Sea having declared that ships travelling to Ukraine would be considered potential military targets.

The defence ministry said that a boat “carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship” in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

“The target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile strike,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ships and fleet aviation had also “worked out actions to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation, and also carried out a set of measures to detain the offending ship,” the ministry added.

Russia and China’s navies have also carried out a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan.

The Kremlin said Wednesday it would consider cargo ships destined for Ukraine via the Black Sea potential military targets.

Ukraine has also warned that from Friday it may consider vessels heading to Russian ports “as carrying military cargo, with all the associated risks”.

Ukraine has previously said it would be ready to continue with grain exports from its southern ports following Moscow’s exit from the deal.

Kyiv has called on the UN and neighbouring countries to secure safe passage for cargoes through joint patrols.

Cluster munitions

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have begun using United States-supplied cluster munitions, the White House said, as Kyiv seeks momentum in its grinding counteroffensive.

Washington provided the weapons to Ukraine for the first time earlier this month as Kyiv attempts to dislodge entrenched Russian forces and retake land lost in the early months of Moscow’s military operation last year.

The weapons, which disperse up to several hundred small explosive charges that can remain unexploded on the ground, are banned by many countries because of the long-term risks they pose to civilians.

Moscow’s forces are entrenched across swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine and over a month into Kyiv’s counteroffensive, large parts of the front appear to be frozen.

Despite the new weaponry, several civilians were killed in north and eastern towns Friday due to Russian strikes, according to local officials.

In the village of Druzhba in the eastern Donetsk region, two children — 10-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister — were killed in Russian shelling, said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.

Two more died when a cultural centre was struck in the northern Cherniguiv region, according to the governor Vyacheslav Tchaous.

Putin praised Russian troops in a televised broadcast Friday, adding that Ukrainian troops were suffering “enormous losses” and that their counter-offensive was not producing “any results”.

This week a senior presidential aide in Kyiv told AFP the operation would be “long and difficult”.

© AFP 2023