Traffic delays expected this weekend as M7 diversions kick in

MOTORISTS TRAVELLING THROUGH Kildare this weekend should expect delays as traffic restrictions on the M7 come into effect.

Traffic has been directed onto new slip roads since 9pm yesterday evening and this will continue over the weekend. Motorists are being diverted onto these roads to facilitate the demolition of an existing overbridge on the motorway.

During the peak travel times of 6am and 10pm today and tomorrow, traffic will return to using two lanes but a speed limit of 25km/h will be in force in some parts.

The diversions come as part of the M7 upgrade project which will expand the road from two lanes to three lanes in a bid to ease congestion.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “As part of the M7 upgrade project it is necessary to demolish an existing overbridge to facilitate the ongoing construction of the new Osberstown Interchange Junction 9a between junctions 9 (Naas North) and Junction 10 (Naas South). This will affect traffic in both directions.

“Traffic will be directed around the area of the works via the newly constructed off/on slips of this new interchange. A cautionary speed limit of 25km/h will be in place through the new roundabout.

“Before 6am on Monday 1 April the demolition works will have been completed and traffic will return to the current mainline.”.

The latest phase is expected to be completed in April with the project completed in full by early 2020.

Kildare County Council has apologised to motorists and said “any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted”.