Traffic diversions in place after serious collision in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M11 in Co Wexford.

The collision involving a truck and another vehicle occurred northbound on the M11 off the Clough roundabout at approximately 2.30pm.

The vehicle went on fire as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

The road is closed up to J23 to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.