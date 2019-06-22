This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 June, 2019
Traffic diversions in place after serious collision in Co Wexford

The collision occurred at approximately 2.30pm this afternoon.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 6:17 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M11 in Co Wexford.

The collision involving a truck and another vehicle occurred northbound on the M11 off the Clough roundabout at approximately 2.30pm.

The vehicle went on fire as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured. 

The road is closed up to J23 to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

