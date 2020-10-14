#Open journalism No news is bad news

Traffic levels have fallen by 15% since introduction of Level 3 nationwide, gardaí say

Operation Fanacht has established 132 Garda checkpoints nationwide as public asked to rethink their journeys.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 8:42 PM
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images

TRAFFIC LEVELS HAVE fallen by an average of 15% across the country as gardaí enforce coronavirus restrictions.

An Garda Síochana launched Operation Fanacht last week, in a bid to ensure people are adhering to Level 3 advice not to leave their counties.

The operation has seen the force establish a network of 132 large-scale checkpoints on national roads in a bid to reduce unnecessary journeys.

Gardaí are reporting a 15% reduction in traffic levels on national roads.

Deputy commissioner John Twomey said: “So far, we have seen a drop in traffic volumes on main roads.

“It appears that people are reducing their journeys in line with the public health advice and we thank them for that. However, this needs to be maintained.

“Fewer journeys means people having fewer interactions which reduces the chances for Covid-19 to spread. That is the strong advice from the public health professionals.

“As we said before we introduced Operation Fanacht, we appreciate that this level of checkpoints may result in delays and difficulties for people. We thank people for their patience.”

Data compiled by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) shows that total private car volumes on national roads are now below 70% of pre-Covid levels.

This compares with over 85% prior to the introduction of level three restrictions in Dublin on September 19 2020.

Gardaí are asking people to rethink their journeys and only travel for essential purposes, such as work or healthcare.

Twomey said: “Covid-19 remains a real threat to all of us and in particular to our most vulnerable citizens.

“This is a critical time for the country and we all have a responsibility to comply with the public health guidelines and regulations for the good of society.

“We would once again ask people not to travel outside of their county unless it is for essential purposes.

“This is a public health regulation under level three and it is An Garda Síochana’s function to check compliance with this as part of Governmental and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Press Association

