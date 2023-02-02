Advertisement

# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
47 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

IGN Movie Trailers / YouTube

This documentary is about the legendary photographer Nan Goldin, and her fight against the Sackler family after she experienced opioid addiction.

Saint Omer

Rotten Tomatoes Indie / YouTube

The director Alice Dip makes a film based on her experience of sitting in on a court case where a woman was accused of killing her young daughter.

 The Whale

A24 / YouTube

The much-talked about latest Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Brendan Fraser play a man who is trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

The Whale  (171)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (70)
Saint Omer (24)



