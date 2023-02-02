Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
This documentary is about the legendary photographer Nan Goldin, and her fight against the Sackler family after she experienced opioid addiction.
Saint Omer
The director Alice Dip makes a film based on her experience of sitting in on a court case where a woman was accused of killing her young daughter.
The Whale
The much-talked about latest Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Brendan Fraser play a man who is trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter.
Which one would you go see first?
