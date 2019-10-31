Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

After The Wedding

What we know

In this remake of the original Susanne Bier’s drama, orphanage worker (Michelle Williams) travels to New York to meet a major benefactor (Julianne Moore). But it turns out the pair are connected through the benefactor’s husband (Billy Crudup), and so sparks fly.

What the critics say

“Director Bart Freundlich (who happens to be married to Moore) teases moments of greatness, setting up unbearable tension between Williams’ out-of-her-element Isabel – her tiny frame seemingly shrinking further by the minute as she steps into the uneasy bustle of New York – and both Moore’s mogul Theresa and her suspicious husband Oscar (Billy Crudup); the duo both at ease in their flippant personalities that can change from warm and confiding to intimidatingly intense in a matter of seconds.” – This is Film

“An insufferable, implausible and treacly romantic-drama, with Michelle Williams running an orphanage in India and Julianne Moore as her benefactor.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Sorry We Missed You

What we know

Ken Loach explores the precarious world of zero-hour contracts and the gig economy with his latest film, where a couple end up working in insecure jobs while trying to keep their family afloat. Prepare to cry.

What the critics say

“Sorry to Miss You takes its cues from another careful, polished script from regular Loach scribe Paul Laverty, who assembles the story beats schedule, constructing a gripping portrait of the Turners’ despondence by establishing the small dramas that afflict them daily.” – Indie Wire

“This calls upon audiences to witness a noble, hard-working family slowly, relentlessly and upsettingly crushed by the cogs of capitalism — and deep breathing is required to get you through.” – Metro

What’s it rated?

Doctor Sleep

What we know

Little Danny from The Shining is back – and he’s all grown up. He’s now played by Ewan McGregor, and is a hospital orderly who is still using his psychic gifts, this time to help dying patients. But then he meets a young girl with similar powers, and they attract the attention of some psychic vampires…

What the critics say

“The new film, adapted by writer-director Mike Flanagan from King’s own novel, is an adventure that spans the US and covers almost 40 years. It doesn’t have Kubrick’s masterly control of style and atmosphere, either – but what does? All the same, Doctor Sleep doesn’t feel like a betrayal of The Shining.” – BBC

“There are moments where he recreates direct shots and revisits locations from the original movie (you’ll know them when you see them), but this is not ‘The Shining Part II’. Where that film was a claustrophobic study in madness, paranoia and corruption, Doctor Sleep is an expansive, sombre, multi-location, multi-character drama, a world away from its progenitor.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

