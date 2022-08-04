Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Bullet Train
Cinemas: Based on a novel by Kotoro Isaka, Brad Pitt stars as one of five assassins on board a Japanese bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Bergman Island
Streaming: Mia Hansen-Løve’s latest film came out in July, and is is now available for streaming on Mubi (which offers a seven-day free trial). It’s about two filmmakers – played by Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth – who head to the island of Fårö (beloved of the late Ingmar Bergman) to try and find inspiration. But could the journey to the place where Scenes Form A Marriage was filmed actually tear the couple apart?
Fire of Love
Still in cinemas: This documentary is about a married couple, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who put themselves in danger by trying to unravel the mysteries of volcanoes.
Which one would you watch first?
Poll Results:
