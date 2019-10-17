Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

What we know

Angelina Jolie returns as Maleficent, the sort of evil fairy who’s living with her godchild Aurora (Elle Fanning) in the Moors. There’s animosity between their fairy world and the human land of Ulstead… and when the King John of Ulstead’s son proposes to Aurora in an attempt to unify the the two worlds, things start to go awry.

What the critics say

“The story rattles along at a fine pace, it looks fantastic, and I defy anyone to come out of the cinema with a cynical bone intact.” – RTÉ

“The good news is that it all builds to a gigantic struggle for the future of both kingdoms, as Ingrith lays out a surprisingly familiar theory of government and Maleficent finds a point of balance between trust and safety.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Day Shall Come

What we know

Chris Morris returns with this US-set satire based on “100 true stories”. An FBI team fix themselves on a deluded preacher in an attempt to see whether he could be a terrorist threat or not.

What the critics say

“Morris describes The Day Shall Come in theatrical terms, as the story of a fringe preacher trapped in a “false reality” that has been scripted by the FBI, a character in a play who doesn’t realise that his whole world is a stage.” – The Guardian

“The Day Shall Come, the writer-director explained recently, has its roots in the apparently genuine belief in some law-enforcement circles that “it’s harder to catch a real terrorist than make your own”. It’s the kind of magical thinking that seems plausible in Trump’s USA — “the FBI is how America f***s itself,” as one character puts it — and you can see why it interested Morris…” – The Times

What’s it rated?

Non-Fiction

What we know

Clouds of Sils Maria director Olivier Assayas returns with the story of four friends, their artistic work, their affairs and their midlife crises.

What the critics say

“In the form of an erotic romp, Assayas deals with what digital does to books you can hold in your hands and how the language of social media screws with art, culture and commerce. Or does it? Assayas, ever the provocateur, asks all the right questions.” – Rolling Stone

“The self-satisfied cultural assumptions of the central quartet of “Non-Fiction,” like their social and sexual roundelay, is vacuum-sealed; the characters don’t walk in a street with any life or a city with any people.” - New Yorker

What’s it rated?

