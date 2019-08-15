This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,568 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764296

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

The latest film by Quentin Tarantino sees him following a fading western star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) living in Hollywood, Los Angeles in 1969. 

What the critics say

  • “Quite simply, I just defy anyone with red blood in their veins not to respond to the crazy bravura of Tarantino’s filming-making, not to be bounced around the auditorium at the moment-by-moment enjoyment that this movie delivers – and conversely, of course, to shudder at the horror and cruelty and its hallucinatory aftermath.” - The Guardian
  • “It’s a ballsy Tarantino move, casting two of the biggest and most likeable stars in Hollywood as losers. But DiCaprio (Django Unchained), 44, and Pitt (Inglourious Basterds), 55, do him proud working against type. They’re a landmark screen team whose explosively funny, emotionally complex performances stand with their very best.” – Rolling Stone

What’s it rated?

 Good Boys

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

What we know

From the guys who gave us Superbad, this adolescent comedy sees 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) and his two six-grader friends try to get pointers on kissing after being invited to a party.

What the critics say

  •  ”Good Boys is half-rooted in the frank, sometimes gross, sometimes biting comedy of the Judd Apatow era. But it’s also reminiscent of ’80s adventure fare like The Goodnies or Stand by Me, tales filtered through the eyes of middle schoolers growing up and learning to deal with the real world.” – The Atlantic
  • “This is the kind of movie where kids fool around with their parents sex toys, having no idea what they’re for, and we’re meant to find it hilarious – over and over. Some will no doubt find this material inherently offensive, when the bigger trouble is that it just isn’t very good.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

 Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What we know

A live-action version of the Nickelodeon series, the film sees Dora dealing not only with jungles and wild animals, but high school as well, as she tries to solve the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. 

What the critics say

  • ‘This update boasts a terrific comic pedigree, with director James Bobin (Flight of the Conchords, The Muppets) and co-writer Nicolas Stoller (director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall), and it’s having a lot of good-natured fun… I can’t remember when I’ve laughed out loud this much in a kids movie – New York Post
  • ‘If only every big screen adaptation of a beloved existing property could feel this funny and fresh, there’d be less to fear about an industry besieged by recycled material that never takes a risk. That’s what Dora is all about.’ – Indiewire

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (904)
None of them (182)
Good Boys (69)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (55)





About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

