Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,073 Views 16 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

This week, things are a little different: cinemas have had to close due to the coronavirus.

So instead of cinema trailers, here are three for films you can catch on streaming services online.

And no, it’s not just Netflix.

Volta: Gloria Bell

Source: A24/YouTube

Irish streaming site Volta allows you to rent independent films from Ireland and abroad, starting at just €3.99. If you missed Gloria Bell when it was in cinemas earlier this year, you can rent it on Volta now. It stars Julianne Moore as a free-spirited divorcée who lives her life on the dancefloor – where she meets Arnold (John Turturro) and starts a new romance.

Mubi: Silence 

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

Here’s another great site for streaming independent movies. Mubi is currently offering three months membership for €1. The movies change regularly and you can find some fantastic films here. This month it’s added the Irish film Silence to its rota. Pat Collins’ meditation on the West of Ireland is a lovely calming treat.

Netflix: Extra Ordinary

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

Hurrah – finally the great Irish comedy Extra Ordinary has reached Netflix. Starring Maeve Higgins as a driving instructor with the ability to talk to ghosts, this is a real treat. One to take your mind off the c-word.

