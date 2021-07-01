Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
Black Widow
Out on 7 July (so you’ll need to wait till next week), this sees Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) get her first standalone film, which also stars Florence Pugh.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 84%
Sweat
The world of instagram influencers – particularly ‘fitfluencers’ – is explored in this Polish drama about a young woman caught between her public and private personas.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
- IMDB: 6.5/10
Freaky
This gas horror stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer who body-swaps with a teen girl one moonlit night. It’s a fresh take on body-swap horror and is a great role for Vaughn.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 84%
- IMDB: 6.3/10
