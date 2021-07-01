#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 8:00 PM
23 minutes ago 1,542 Views 2 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Black Widow

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Out on 7 July (so you’ll need to wait till next week), this sees Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) get her first standalone film, which also stars Florence Pugh.

Sweat

Source: MUBI/YouTube

The world of instagram influencers – particularly ‘fitfluencers’ – is explored in this Polish drama about a young woman caught between her public and private personas. 

Freaky

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

This gas horror stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer who body-swaps with a teen girl one moonlit night. It’s a fresh take on body-swap horror and is a great role for Vaughn.

Which film would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Black Widow (137)
Freaky (64)
Sweat (13)



