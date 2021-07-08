Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas opened this week, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings.

Poster Boys

A young woman (Aoife Spratt) dupes her hapless brother Al Clancy (Trevor O’Connell) into babysitting her 10-year-old son Karl (Ryan Minogue-Lee) while she attends a weeklong music festival in Barcelona. In a desperate attempt to save his job, Al lets Karl accompany him on a cross country adventure in a stolen campervan. The debut film feature of director Dave Minogue, it includes many familiar Irish faces such as Keith Duffy, Amy Hughes, Joe Rooney, Ian Dempsey and Bobby Kerr.

The Truffle Hunters

A documentary about the people (and dogs) who discover the very fragrant truffle.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Martin Eden

Luca Marinelli plays Martin Eden, in this story adapted from the 1909 Jack London novel. Eden is man who dreams of being a writer, which he hopes will help him marry a wealthy university student.

Which one would you go see first?

