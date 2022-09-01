Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Three Thousand Years of Longing
George Miller directs this film about Alithea (Tilda Newton) who finds herself visited by a genie who says he will grant her three wishes. He’s played by Idris Elba.
The Forgiven
Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes play a couple who are on a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco when they get involved in a random accident. What happens affects the rest of their time there.
Blackbird
It’s finally here: Michael Flatley’s film Blackbird about a retired secret agent who goes to the Caribbean (where he opens a nightclub) to escape his past. But then a former girlfriend arrives…
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
