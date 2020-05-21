Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

The Half of It

Ellie, a straight-A student, is hired by a jock to help a popular girl fall for him. Only Ellie ends up falling for the girl too.

Watch it on: Netflix

RottenTomatoes: 96%

IMDB: 7.0/10

The Lovebirds

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a couple who unwittingly get involved in a criminal event when a man hijacks their car and kills a man.

Where to watch it: Netflix

RottenTomatoes: 78%

IMDB: No rating yet

Take Me Somewhere Nice

This did well in festivals in 2019, and now you can watch the film on the streaming service Mubi. It’s a road movie about a Bosnian-Dutch girl who goes to explore her country of origin on a trip back to Bosnia to visit her father.

Where to watch it: Mubi

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 6.3/10

Which one would you go see first?

