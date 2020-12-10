Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in this sequel, which is set in 1984. It doesn’t lean too heavily on the 1980s tropes, and brings us Diana Prince who is working in the Smithsonian among mere mortals. She soon finds that she has two knew foes, however – Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord.

RottenTomatoes : No rating yet

: No rating yet IMDB: No rating yet

Where can I see it? Cinemas and VOD from 16 December

Small Axe: Education

The final Small Axe film, directed by Steve McQueen, is about Kingsley, a young boy whose story highlights the issue of segregation in education. Inspired by real-life events.

RottenTomatoes: 89%

89% IMDB: No rating yet

Where can I see it? 13 December at 9pm on BBC One

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Set in 1927, Viola Davis plays the performer Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman (in his final role) plays a member of her band. The film looks at her career and how her white management tried to control The Mother of the Blues.

RottenTomatoes : 99%

: 99% IMDB : No rating yet

: No rating yet Where can I see it? Netflix

Which one would you watch first?

