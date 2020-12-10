#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
31 minutes ago 2,818 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5293814

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Wonder Woman 1984

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in this sequel, which is set in 1984. It doesn’t lean too heavily on the 1980s tropes, and brings us Diana Prince who is working in the Smithsonian among mere mortals. She soon finds that she has two knew foes, however – Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord.

  • RottenTomatoes: No rating yet
  • IMDB: No rating yet
  • Where can I see it? Cinemas and VOD from 16 December 

Small Axe: Education

Source: BBC Trailers/YouTube

The final Small Axe film, directed by Steve McQueen, is about Kingsley, a young boy whose story highlights the issue of segregation in education. Inspired by real-life events.

  • RottenTomatoes: 89%
  • IMDB: No rating yet
  • Where can I see it? 13 December at 9pm on BBC One

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Set in 1927, Viola Davis plays the performer Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman (in his final role) plays a member of her band. The film looks at her career and how her white management tried to control The Mother of the Blues. 

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (213)
Wonder Woman 1984 (188)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (72)
Small Axe: Education (27)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie