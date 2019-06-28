Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend.

Yesterday

What if you woke up and the world didn’t realise there had been a band called The Beatles… but you remembered them? That’s the premise of this rom-com from Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle.

“Eventually, the plot narrows to a choice between love and success, but since the success doesn’t really belong to Jack the stakes are a bit muddled.” – New York Times

“Yesterday skates along on the musical and emotional surface of the Beatles’ incandescence, and the reason for that, I think, is that the movie isn’t truly about the world discovering the Beatles. If it were, Curtis and Boyle would have worked out a way to show us how the world minus the Beatles was a more barren place.” – Variety

Support The Girls

This comedy looks at one day in the life of the people working at a Hooters-esque bar in the US, with Regina Hall heading a great ensemble cast.

“The sinew and steel of Hall’s own performance comes out as she has to deal with the bar’s cynical owner Cubby (James Le Gros), and his contribution underscores Bujalski’s skill in creating flawed male characters whose weaknesses are exposed by the women who have to deal with them.” – The Guardian

“[Empathy] is not often dramatic, but it is the core of “Support the Girls,” and in Andrew Bujalski and Regina Hall’s extremely capable hands, empathy becomes as active and compelling as any car chase, sword fight, or knock-down, drag-out fight. A simple thing, yes, but one well worth a valiant battle.” – Roger Ebert

In Fabric

Marianne Jean-Baptiste purchases a haunted dress in this film from Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio, Duke of Burgundy).

“A murderous dress and creepy shop clerks add up to nothing more than exhausting nonsense full of fetishizing of women and weirdness for weird’s sake alone. Consumerism is killing us, or something.” – FlickFilosopher

“trickland’s new feature, In Fabric, is as fetishistic, as compulsive and as rarefied as its predecessor. Although it ultimately lacks The Duke of Burgundy’s absolute coherence of form and piercing intelligibility of meaning, it is – at the very least – a singular pleasure to watch, for much of its running time.” - No More Workhorse

