Trailer Watch: Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival special

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

The films might be on in the cinema, on streaming services or on television. This week, however, we have a special edition of Trailer Watch, with a focus on films that are showing at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, which runs until 6 March.

We’ve listed some of the top films that are screening over the next five days. You can book your tickets at diff.ie, and explore the rest of the programme while you’re there.

Evolution

This drama by acclaimed Hungarian filmmakers Kornél Mundruczo and Kata Wéber was critically acclaimed on its debut at Cannes. It traces three generations of a family, from World War Two to modern day Berlin, as they struggle to process their past.

Mau

Benjamin Bergmann and Jono Bergmann’s documentary delves into the mind of graphic designer Bruce Mau as he looks back over his prestigious career, from advising global brands like Coca Cola and Disney to rebranding entire countries like Guatemala.

Continuing Traditions

Screening: Saturday 5 March, 5.30pm





Donal O’Ceilleachair’s documentary follows acclaimed Indian classical musician and composer Ustad Wajahat Khan and renowned Irish musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada, who come together to explore the shared musical heritage of the two countries.

Benediction

Jack Lowden stars in Terence Davies’ feature which tells the story of the life of acclaimed British poet Siegfried Sassoon, a decorated soldier during World War One whose poems warning about the horrors of war later led to him being sent to a psychiatric facility.

The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby

Directed by Seamus Murphy, this documentary examines the life and works of Irish writer Pat Ingoldsby, exploring his poetry and his visceral relationship with his native Dublin.

Good Madam

This South African film is about a single mum, Tsidi, who is forced to move in with her estranged mother, and decides to heal ongoing strife within her family. But there are messy complications – Mavis, her mum, is a live-in domestic worker tasked with, and fixated on, caring for a catatonic white woman. A blend of horror and supernatural thriller, Good Madam uses genre to explore how past racial suffering can haunt those affected generations later.

Where is Anne Frank

Acclaimed filmmaker Ari Folman (Waltz with Bashir) brings a fresh new perspective to the story of Anne Frank. Told in animation, it unfolds through Kitty, the imaginary friend Anne addressed her diary entries to. As Kitty goes across Europe in search of her friend, Folman’s film cleverly draws modern-day parallels about acceptance and tolerance – and brings home how if we do not learn from the past, we are doomed to repeat it.

The Drover’s Wife, The Legend of Molly Johnson

Screening: Sunday 6 March, 10.30am, available online 6 March 1pm – 1pm 9 March

Australia’s remote Outback is the setting for this feminist reimagining of Henry Lawson’s 1892 story. Indigenous Australian Leah Purcell writes, stars in and directs the film, in which she plays the steely Molly. Tasked with protecting her young family while her husband works away from home, threats from others are not uncommon. But the tough and resourceful Molly is ready to fight back in a film inspired by her ancestors’ culture and history.