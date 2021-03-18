#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 8:00 PM
46 minutes ago 3,715 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383453

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Moxie

Source: Netflix/YouTube

One for parents – and their teenagers, this is about a teen girl who discovers her mum was a Riot Grrrl, fighting the feminist fight back in the day. She’s inspired by her mum (played by Amy Poehler) to try and change things in school. 

  • RottenTomatoes: 68%
  • IMDB: 6.7/10
  • Where can I see it? Netflix

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Eddie Murphy is back with the sequel to Coming To America. Akeem discovers he has a long-lost son and must return to America to meet him.

  • RottenTomatoes: 50%
  • IMDB: 5.4/10
  • Where can I see it?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judas and the Black Messiah

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

This second feature from Shaka King has been nominated for Best Screenplay at the Oscars. It’s the story of what happened when William O’Neal, a petty thief, was coerced by the FBI into infiltrating the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. 

  • RottenTomatoes: 96%
  • IMDB: 7.7/10
  • Where can I see it? Amazon Prime, YouTube

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Judas and the Black Messiah  (393)
Coming 2 America  (96)
Moxie  (83)



About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie