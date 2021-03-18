Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Moxie

One for parents – and their teenagers, this is about a teen girl who discovers her mum was a Riot Grrrl, fighting the feminist fight back in the day. She’s inspired by her mum (played by Amy Poehler) to try and change things in school.

RottenTomatoes: 68%

68% IMDB: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Where can I see it? Netflix

Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy is back with the sequel to Coming To America. Akeem discovers he has a long-lost son and must return to America to meet him.

RottenTomatoes: 50%

IMDB : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Where can I see it?

Judas and the Black Messiah

This second feature from Shaka King has been nominated for Best Screenplay at the Oscars. It’s the story of what happened when William O’Neal, a petty thief, was coerced by the FBI into infiltrating the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party.

RottenTomatoes: 96%

96% IMDB: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Where can I see it? Amazon Prime, YouTube

Which one would you go see first?

