Dublin: 18°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Jane Moore Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,477 Views 1 Comment
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Gray Man

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA operative who has a bounty put on his head by a former colleague after he uncovers dark agency secrets in this spy thriller, which is available to view in selected cinemas and stream on Netflix. 

Joyride

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

This quirky odd-couple drama sees Olivia Colman’s Joy, a solicitor in a close-knit Irish town who is about to give her newborn baby up for adoption, embark on a joyride across Ireland with a troubled 12-year-old boy who hijacks her taxi.

DC League of Super-Pets

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, Superman’s crime-fighting partner, who must master his own powers when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

The Gray Man (335)
Joyride (162)
DC League of Super-Pets (112)



#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

