Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA operative who has a bounty put on his head by a former colleague after he uncovers dark agency secrets in this spy thriller, which is available to view in selected cinemas and stream on Netflix.

Joyride

This quirky odd-couple drama sees Olivia Colman’s Joy, a solicitor in a close-knit Irish town who is about to give her newborn baby up for adoption, embark on a joyride across Ireland with a troubled 12-year-old boy who hijacks her taxi.

DC League of Super-Pets

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, Superman’s crime-fighting partner, who must master his own powers when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped.

