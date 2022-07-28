Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
The Gray Man
Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA operative who has a bounty put on his head by a former colleague after he uncovers dark agency secrets in this spy thriller, which is available to view in selected cinemas and stream on Netflix.
Joyride
This quirky odd-couple drama sees Olivia Colman’s Joy, a solicitor in a close-knit Irish town who is about to give her newborn baby up for adoption, embark on a joyride across Ireland with a troubled 12-year-old boy who hijacks her taxi.
DC League of Super-Pets
Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, Superman’s crime-fighting partner, who must master his own powers when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped.
Which one would you watch first?
Poll Results:
