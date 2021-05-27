Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Baby Driver

Director Edgar Wright, who previously brought us Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, changes tone with a heist movie about a young music-loving getaway driver who wants to escape his life of crime. The soundtrack is just as good as the action.

RottenTomatoes: 92%

IMDB: 7.6/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

The 8th

Aideen Kane, Maeve O’Boyle and Lucy Kennedy document the grassroots campaign behind Ireland’s removal of the 8th Amendment three years ago this month.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 8/10

Where can I watch it? IFI@Home

The Snapper

The second screen adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown Trilogy is one of the all-time classic Irish movies, which sees a young woman achieve notoriety in her Dublin suburb when she gets pregnant after a night out.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 7.3/10

Where can I watch it? RTÉ One, Saturday, 9.30pm.

