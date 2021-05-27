#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 May 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 May 2021, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,170 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449469

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Baby Driver

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Director Edgar Wright, who previously brought us Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, changes tone with a heist movie about a young music-loving getaway driver who wants to escape his life of crime. The soundtrack is just as good as the action.

The 8th

Source: Black Tabby Films/YouTube

Aideen Kane, Maeve O’Boyle and Lucy Kennedy document the grassroots campaign behind Ireland’s removal of the 8th Amendment three years ago this month.

The Snapper

The second screen adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown Trilogy is one of the all-time classic Irish movies, which sees a young woman achieve notoriety in her Dublin suburb when she gets pregnant after a night out.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

The Snapper (1013)
Baby Driver (193)
The 8th (64)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

