Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas are open from Monday 7 June, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings.

A Quiet Place Part II

The follow-up to the hugely successful and extremely scary A Quiet Place, this brings us both back to the beginning of the horrifying events, and catches up with the Abbott family after the previous film. Stars our own Cillian Murphy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

IMDB: 7.9/10

Where can I watch it? Streaming, selected cinemas from 7 June

Land

Robin Wright directs this feature about a woman who suffers a terrible loss, and moves to the American wilderness to try and find a new sense of herself.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

IMDB: 6.6/10

Where can I watch it? Streaming, selected cinemas from 7 June

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The paranormal investigator couple Ed and Lorraine Warren return, for this sensational case where a man claims he’s been possessed by a devil.

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

IMDB: 7.0/10

Where can I watch it? Streaming, selected cinemas from 7 June

Which one would you watch first?

