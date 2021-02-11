Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

News of the World

Tom Hanks stars as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a war veteran who travels the US during the Civil War spreading the news. Then he meets a young girl who’s been kidnapped.

RottenTomatoes: 88%

IMDB: 6.8/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Beginning

In this debut feature by Dea Kulumbegashvili, a Jehovah Witness community is targeted, and a woman at the centre of it starts to feel like she’s coming apart.

RottenTomatoes: 94%

IMDB: 6.8/10

Where can I see it? Mubi

My Left Foot

An opportunity to watch this classic Irish film this weekend. The story of Christy Brown, with Daniel Day-Lewis starring as Brown and Brenda Fricker as his mother.

RottenTomatoes: 98%

IMDB: 7.9/10

Where can I see it? RTÉ One, Saturday, 11.50pm

Which film would you watch first?

