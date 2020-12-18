Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films – usually released in cinema, though less so in these strange times.

Instead, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

American Utopia

Fan of Talking Heads and David Byrne? Here’s your change to watch the Spike Lee- directed special live performance.

RottenTomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 8.3/10

Where can I see it? YouTube, Google Play

The Prom

If you’re a fan of Ryan Murphy’s output, this is one for you – it’s about a teen who’s not allowed go to prom with her girlfriend, so big-time Broadway stars step in to help. Stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells and Barry Glickman.

RottenTomatoes: 59%

IMDB: 6.2/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

The Racer

Irish director Keiron J Walsh teams up with writer Ciaran Cassidy to tell the story of a domestique during the 1998 Tour de France stages in Ireland.

RottenTomatoes: 93%

IMDB: 5.7/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Also out: Wonder Woman 1984 – read our interview with Pedro Pascal here.

Which one would you watch first?

