Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Friday 18 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
Friday 18 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films – usually released in cinema, though less so in these strange times.

Instead, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

American Utopia

Source: HBO/YouTube

Fan of Talking Heads and David Byrne? Here’s your change to watch the Spike Lee- directed special live performance. 

The Prom

Source: Netflix/YouTube

If you’re a fan of Ryan Murphy’s output, this is one for you – it’s about a teen who’s not allowed go to prom with her girlfriend, so big-time Broadway stars step in to help. Stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells and Barry Glickman.

The Racer

Source: Screen International/YouTube

Irish director Keiron J Walsh teams up with writer Ciaran Cassidy to tell the story of a domestique during the 1998 Tour de France stages in Ireland. 

Also out: Wonder Woman 1984 – read our interview with Pedro Pascal here.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (2351)
The Racer (674)
American Utopia (524)
The Prom (271)




