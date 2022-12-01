Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

How To Tell A Secret

This hybrid documentary is about HIV disclosure in Ireland – how people deal with the diagnosis, how they deal with stigma, and how they live their lives. Directed by Anna Rodgers and Shaun dunne,and starring activists like Robbie Lawlor and Veda.

RottenTomatoes: Awaiting rating

IMDB: 7.8/10

Advertisement

North Circular

Luke McManus directs this musical journey along the length of the North Circular in Dublin, telling the stories of the people who live along it.

RottenTomatoes: Awaiting rating

IMDB: Awaiting rating

Neil Young: Harvest Time

The story behind the making of the classic Neil Young album, Harvest.

RottenTomatoes: Awaiting rating

Which one would you go see first?

