Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Aisha

The experience of people in Direct Provision is told in the latest film from the excellent Frank Berry. Leticia Wright plays Aisha Osagie, a Nigerian woman who has spent years in Direct Provision. She strikes up a close friendship with a former prisoner, Conor Healy (Josh O’Connor).

Aftersun

Paul Mescal stars in this critically lauded film about a young father and his daughter, who go on holiday together. But something is troubling the dad.

Armageddon Time

James Gray’s latest film is a coming-of-age drama, inspired by his own experiences. The story follows a young Jewish-American boy who befriends an African-American classmate, and begins to become more aware of inequality and prejudice.

