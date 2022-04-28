Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

The cinematic return of the much-loved TV series sees the Crawley family travel to the South of France to uncover the mystery of a villa that has been newly inherited by the Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nicolas Cage in this action comedy that sees him accept a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party before he’s recruited by a CIA operative for an unusual mission.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Ben Schwartz provides the voice of the famous blue hedgehog who must track down a mysterious emerald before Jim Carrey’s Doctor Robotnik does in this sequel inspired by the video game franchise.

Which one would you go see first?

