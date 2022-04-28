#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 April 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Jane Moore Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 8:30 PM
2 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.  

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

The cinematic return of the much-loved TV series sees the Crawley family travel to the South of France to uncover the mystery of a villa that has been newly inherited by the Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith. 

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nicolas Cage in this action comedy that sees him accept a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party before he’s recruited by a CIA operative for an unusual mission. 

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Ben Schwartz provides the voice of the famous blue hedgehog who must track down a mysterious emerald before Jim Carrey’s Doctor Robotnik does in this sequel inspired by the video game franchise. 

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Downton Abbey: A New Era (323)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (171)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (74)



