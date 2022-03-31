Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

Morbius

Jared Leto stars in the latest Marvel movie as Morbius, the ‘living vampire’. He becomes a vampire after developing a cure for his blood disease. Havoc ensues.

The Bad Guys

Sam Rockwell and Marc Maron provide the voices in this animated film, which is based on a series of books about criminals who try to reform themselves.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Cellar

Horror fans – here’s one for you. A woman’s daughter disappears in their house’s cellar (yes), leading to the mum discovering some horrifying things about their home.

Which one would you go see first?

