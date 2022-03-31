Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
Morbius
Jared Leto stars in the latest Marvel movie as Morbius, the ‘living vampire’. He becomes a vampire after developing a cure for his blood disease. Havoc ensues.
- RottenTomatoes: 20%
- IMDB: 4.8/10
The Bad Guys
Sam Rockwell and Marc Maron provide the voices in this animated film, which is based on a series of books about criminals who try to reform themselves.
- RottenTomatoes: 91%
- IMDB: 7.0/10
The Cellar
Horror fans – here’s one for you. A woman’s daughter disappears in their house’s cellar (yes), leading to the mum discovering some horrifying things about their home.
- RottenTomatoes: 31%
- IMDB: 6.1/10
