Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Róise and Frank
In this film as gaeilge, a widow named Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) becomes convinced her late husband Frank has come back in the shape of a stray dog. And why wouldn’t she, when he seems to know a lot about her husband’s favourite things and daily routine…
a-ha – True North
The band a-ha recorded their latest album in Bodø, Norway, around 90km north of the Arctic Circle – and filmed it. Watch as they make the album, backed by a full orchestra.
Moonage Daydream
A documentary about David Bowie that’s as unique as the man himself – it’s a colourful look at the different phases of his career, using footage from his archive.
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (3)