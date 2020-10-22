Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

On the Rocks

Sofia Coppola returns with this story about a father (Bill Murray) and daughter (Rashida Jones), who try to figure out if her husband (Marlon Wayans) is cheating on her.

RottenTomatoes: 86%

IMDB: 6.8/10

Where can I see it? Apple TV from 23 Oct

Borat 2: Subsequent Movie Film

Borat is back (and already in the headlines thanks to a scene in this film featuring Rudy Giuliani). In this sequel, he returns to ‘carry out a secret mission’ and travel to the USA.

RottenTomatoes: %

IMDB: /10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime Video

The 40-Year-Old Version

Lena Waite directs this film about Radha, a playwright whose career peaked when she was put on a 30 under 30 list. Now about to turn 40, she decides to reinvent herself as a rapper, RadhaMUSPrime.

RottenTomatoes: 98%

98% IMDB : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Where can I see it? Netflix

