Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.
On the Rocks
Sofia Coppola returns with this story about a father (Bill Murray) and daughter (Rashida Jones), who try to figure out if her husband (Marlon Wayans) is cheating on her.
- RottenTomatoes: 86%
- IMDB: 6.8/10
- Where can I see it? Apple TV from 23 Oct
Borat 2: Subsequent Movie Film
Borat is back (and already in the headlines thanks to a scene in this film featuring Rudy Giuliani). In this sequel, he returns to ‘carry out a secret mission’ and travel to the USA.
- RottenTomatoes: %
- IMDB: /10
- Where can I see it? Amazon Prime Video
The 40-Year-Old Version
Lena Waite directs this film about Radha, a playwright whose career peaked when she was put on a 30 under 30 list. Now about to turn 40, she decides to reinvent herself as a rapper, RadhaMUSPrime.
- RottenTomatoes: 98%
- IMDB: 7.0/10
- Where can I see it? Netflix
