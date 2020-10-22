#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 8:00 PM
19 minutes ago 2,952 Views 1 Comment
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

On the Rocks

Sofia Coppola returns with this story about a father (Bill Murray) and daughter (Rashida Jones), who try to figure out if her husband (Marlon Wayans) is cheating on her.

Borat 2: Subsequent Movie Film

Borat is back (and already in the headlines thanks to a scene in this film featuring Rudy Giuliani). In this sequel, he returns to ‘carry out a secret mission’ and travel to the USA. 

The 40-Year-Old Version

Lena Waite directs this film about Radha, a playwright whose career peaked when she was put on a 30 under 30 list. Now about to turn 40, she decides to reinvent herself as a rapper, RadhaMUSPrime.

Which one would you watch first?

