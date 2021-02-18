Trailer Watch: What to watch this weekend - plus WIN tickets for Dublin Film Festival galas

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

The films might be on streaming services, or on television.

But before we get to the trailers this week, we have something very exciting for you – the chance for one lucky reader to win tickets to watch the opening and closing gala films at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. The festival runs from 3 – 14 March online and you can find the full programme here.

The opening gala this year is Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a couple who have been together for two decades, but who find themselves having to deal with early-onset dementia.

The closing gala for 2021 is Deadly Cuts, directed by Rachel Carey. The film is about a hair salon on the northside of Dublin where the staff end up being accidental vigilantes.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket to view both of these, tell us:

Which 2014 David Fincher film did Rosamund Pike star in?

Email your answer, name and contact details to aoife@thejournal.ie. The competition closes on Friday at midnight.

I Care A Lot

Rosamund Pike stars as a woman who runs a racket that involves becoming the legal guardian for elderly wards – whose assets she takes. But then her latest ward ends up having some dodgy secrets of her own…

RottenTomatoes: 93%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime

The Meg

Look, if now isn’t the right time to watch a film where Jason Statham faces off against a gigantic shark, when IS the right time?

RottenTomatoes: 45%

IMDB: 5.6/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

The Champ

Oh you want to bawl your eyes out, do ya? Then watch this 1979 melodrama which stars Jon Voight as Billy Flynn, a former boxer who takes part in a fight to support his son and win back his ex-wife (Faye Dunaway). A remake of the 1931 film.

RottenTomatoes: 36%

IMDB: 6.9/10

Where can I see it? RTÉ One, Saturday, 3.25pm

