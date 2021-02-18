#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 18 February 2021
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: What to watch this weekend - plus WIN tickets for Dublin Film Festival galas

Here are a few options for weekend watching – and a competition in association with the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 8:00 PM
46 minutes ago 2,498 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5355797

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

The films might be on streaming services, or on television.

But before we get to the trailers this week, we have something very exciting for you – the chance for one lucky reader to win tickets to watch the opening and closing gala films at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. The festival runs from 3 – 14 March online and you can find the full programme here.

The opening gala this year is Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a couple who have been together for two decades, but who find themselves having to deal with early-onset dementia. 

The closing gala for 2021 is Deadly Cuts, directed by Rachel Carey. The film is about a hair salon on the northside of Dublin where the staff end up being accidental vigilantes.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket to view both of these, tell us: 

  • Which 2014 David Fincher film did Rosamund Pike star in?

Email your answer, name and contact details to aoife@thejournal.ie. The competition closes on Friday at midnight.

I Care A Lot

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Rosamund Pike stars as a woman who runs a racket that involves becoming the legal guardian for elderly wards – whose assets she takes. But then her latest ward ends up having some dodgy secrets of her own…

The Meg

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

Look, if now isn’t the right time to watch a film where Jason Statham faces off against a gigantic shark, when IS the right time?

The Champ

Source: Video Detective/YouTube

Oh you want to bawl your eyes out, do ya? Then watch this 1979 melodrama which stars Jon Voight as Billy Flynn, a former boxer who takes part in a fight to support his son and win back his ex-wife (Faye Dunaway). A remake of the 1931 film.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (156)
I Care A Lot (124)
The Champ (53)
The Meg (38)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie