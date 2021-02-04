Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

The Dig

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in this film about the excavation of the Sutton Hoo ship in 1938.

RottenTomatoes: 87%

IMDB: 7.2/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Bliss

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson star in this sci-fi film about a woman (Hayek) who tries to convince Wilson that he is living in a simulation. But is he?

RottenTomatoes: 37%

IMDB: No rating yet

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime

The Journey of Javier Heraud

A poet and guerrilla fighter, Javier Heraud was murdered at the age of 21 in

the jungle of Peru in 1963. Despite his young age, Heraud left some of the

fundamental works of Peruvian poetry. His grandniece Ariarca sets out to learn more about Heraud through letters, poems and stories from those that knew him, and to piece together his journey towards the final fateful moments that left a deep scar on Peruvian

society.

Where can I see it? True Story

Which one would you go see first?

