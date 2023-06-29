Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films and film-adjacent TV shows that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas and on streaming platforms this weekend.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones returns for one more adventure film where he must race against time to retrieve a dial that can change the course of history forever. A legendary line-up awaits for the fifth Indiana Jones flick, in cinemas tomorrow.

Advertisement

Asteroid City

Asteroid City hit theatres is the long awaited new film from the award-winning director Wes Anderson. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston (and many more).

The movie follows a touring writer who’s play about a grieving father who brings his tech-obsessed family to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever.

Run Rabbit Run

A mother must confront the ghost of her past when her daughter begins to display strange behavior. Netflix’s new horror, Run Rabbit Run, is available to watch now starring Succession’s Sarah Snook.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?

