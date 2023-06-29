Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 29 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# Film
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching.
3.2k
2
1 hour ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films and film-adjacent TV shows that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas and on streaming platforms this weekend.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Lucasfilm / YouTube

Indiana Jones returns for one more adventure film where he must race against time to retrieve a dial that can change the course of history forever. A legendary line-up awaits for the fifth Indiana Jones flick, in cinemas tomorrow.

Asteroid City

Focus Features / YouTube

Asteroid City hit theatres is the long awaited new film from the award-winning director Wes Anderson. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston (and many more).

The movie follows a touring writer who’s play about a grieving father who brings his tech-obsessed family to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever.

Run Rabbit Run

Netflix / YouTube

A mother must confront the ghost of her past when her daughter begins to display strange behavior. Netflix’s new horror, Run Rabbit Run, is available to watch now starring Succession’s Sarah Snook.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (385)
None (204)
 Asteroid City (152)
 Run Rabbit Run (49)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     