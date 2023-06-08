Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas this weekend and early next week.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

A new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots to save earth in the latest Transformers movie. Starring Michael Kelly, this new story has all the tropes of a good action film.

War Pony

A “terrific” drama, according to The Guardian, about two young Native American men living and growing up on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, United States. Watch Bill and Matho try fix their lives after one impulsive decision.

406 days

A documentary covering the Debenhams Picket Line which hit cinemas towards the end of last year. Hear the stories of the 1,000 Irish Debenhams workers who were made redundant by email in April 2020.

IMDb: 8/10

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?

