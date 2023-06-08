Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 8 June 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching.
2.5k
5
1 hour ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas this weekend and early next week.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures / YouTube

A new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots to save earth in the latest Transformers movie. Starring Michael Kelly, this new story has all the tropes of a good action film.

War Pony

Picturehouse / YouTube

A “terrific” drama, according to The Guardian, about two young Native American men living and growing up on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, United States. Watch Bill and Matho try fix their lives after one impulsive decision.

406 days

EclipsePicturesIE / YouTube

A documentary covering the Debenhams Picket Line which hit cinemas towards the end of last year. Hear the stories of the 1,000 Irish Debenhams workers who were made redundant by email in April 2020.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None (288)
 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (108)
 War Pony (98)
 406 days (84)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     