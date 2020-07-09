Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed at the moment because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Saint Frances

Coming out on 10 July, Saint Frances is about a woman who lands a job nannying a six-year-old child while dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. With cinemas reopening, Saint Frances could be the perfect film to return to.

Watch it on: Amazon Video

Amazon Video RottenTomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 6.8

Magnetic

A documentary film that follows multiple athletes who are masters in extreme sports. Filmed in locations all across the world, it uses the latest filmmaking technology to create amazing cinematic scenes.

Watch it on: Netflix

Netflix RottenTomatoes: No rating

IMDB: 6.5/10

Knives Out

From director Rian Johnson, Knives Out is a modern spin on a whodunnit, with a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Lakeith Stanfield and Chris Evans. Knives Out was released last November in cinemas but is just now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RottenTomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 7.9

Which will you watch first?

