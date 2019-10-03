This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 8:30 PM
By Conor McCrave Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 8:30 PM
PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

JOKER

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Joaquin Phoenix plays the infamous Batman comic book villain in the long-awaited Joker movie. The story follows Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who searches for some meaning in his isolated life. Walking the streets of Gotham city the movie follows his dissent into madness. 

What the critics say

  • “This could, particularly in the current climate, be viewed as a lament for outsiders and the ignored. That’s too simple and Joker does anything but deliver you easy answers. It’s a sad, chaotic, slow-burn study of someone who isn’t visible; who doesn’t even exist to the world around them.” – Empire
  • Phoenix’s performance is undoubtedly compelling – like so much of the actor’s best work, it’s a physical marvel, unsettling from the second the camera lands on him. Still, even the not-yet-villainous Arthur of the film’s first act is tough to sympathize with because he’s such a caricature.” – The Atlantic

What’s it rated?

JUDY

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

This biopic charts the life of American singer and actress Judy Garland as she begins a string of performances at the Talk of the Town club in London. The movie is set 30 years after Garland was enshrined as Hollywood royalty for playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

What the critics say

  • “Still, the 1968 side of the story is less stylized and more wrenching. Garland is broke, effectively homeless, and on the verge of losing custody of her two younger children to her ex-husband when she’s convinced to go to London for a series of shows that might help her earn enough to be able to keep custody.” – Vox
  • “It’s a big, committed performance, one that veers between acting and impersonation, and between attempts to capture the real Garland and the outsize image of her. There are times in which (Renee) Zellweger’s absolutely electric” – Vulture

What’s it rated?

BEST BEFORE DEATH

Source: Screenworks Films/YouTube

What we know

Irish filmmaker Paul Duane’s latest feature paints a portrait of KLF frontman turned artist Brian Drummond as he tours 12 cities exploring different methods of performance and expression. The documentary is on limited release at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin from Friday and at Cork’s Triskel Arts Centre from Sunday. 

What the critics say

  • “Duane’s film follows him in Kolkata and Lexington, and interestingly conveys Drummond’s difficult, peppery, supercilious side. When bemused members of the public ask him reasonable questions, he sometimes behaves like a polite VIP nearing the end of his tether at how stupid people are – and comes close to outright Alan-Partridge-type rudeness.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Joker (724)
Judy (116)
None of them (112)
Better Before Death (17)




Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

