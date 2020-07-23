This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
57 minutes ago 2,976 Views No Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Stage Mother

Set in the glitz and grime of San Francisco, Stage Mother stars Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier. It follows a church choir-mistress from Texas who inherits a drag club from her long-estranged son.

The Truth

Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke play a married couple who come to Paris from New York with their daughter to see her grandmother, a star of French cinema. The actress’ new memoir raises old resentments between mother and daughter.

War Horse

Based on the book by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse follows a farmer’s son and the horse he must give up to the British army during World War One. RTÉ2 is showing the well-loved story on Sunday evening.

Which will you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (343)
War Horse (138)
Stage Mother (71)
The Truth (38)




Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

