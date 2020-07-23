Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Stage Mother

Set in the glitz and grime of San Francisco, Stage Mother stars Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier. It follows a church choir-mistress from Texas who inherits a drag club from her long-estranged son.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

100% IMDB: 7/10

7/10 Where can I see it? Showing in reopened Odeon and Omniplex cinemas

The Truth

Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke play a married couple who come to Paris from New York with their daughter to see her grandmother, a star of French cinema. The actress’ new memoir raises old resentments between mother and daughter.

RottenTomatoes: 87%

IMDB: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Where can I see it? Volta.ie

War Horse

Based on the book by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse follows a farmer’s son and the horse he must give up to the British army during World War One. RTÉ2 is showing the well-loved story on Sunday evening.

RottenTomatoes: 75%

75% IMDB: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Where can I see it? RTÉ2 at 6.25pm, 26 July

Which will you watch first?

