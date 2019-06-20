This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you

By Aoife Barry Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
10 minutes ago 566 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4689444

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Toy Story 4

Source: Pixar/YouTube

What we know

The gang are back! And it’s a total treat – all the highs and lows of your typical Toy Story tale, plus a hilarious new character, Forky.

What the critics say

  • “Bottom line: It is all as irresistible as ever, with the new additions to the cast adding immensely to the old favorites. The script is a hoot that also manages to be poignant, human and, yes, romantic in ways you might never expect.” – Deadline
  • “Definitely the weirdest Toy Story film to date – and quite possibly the weirdest Pixar film – there are unsettling ventriloquists’ dummies, a scheming stuffed unicorn and the motor-mouthed duo of Key and Peele to contend with in the new instalment.” – Little White Lies

What’s it rated?

Child’s Play 

Source: Orion Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Ironically being released the same day as Toy Story 4, this is a reimagining of the horror classic.

What the critics say

  • “When Child’s Play isn’t busy damning capitalism (the film’s climax, set in a shopping mart on the release of the “Buddi 2.0,” is Klevberg yelling at us for our Black Friday habits), the film is a tender exploration of modern American households.” - Inverse

What’s it rated?

The Flood

Source: Curzon/YouTube

What we know

Lena Headey and Iain Glen from Game of Thrones reunite for this film about an apparently dangerous asylum seeker who Headey (an immigration officer) has to interview in order to decide his fate.

What the critics say

  • “Headey and Glen both leave the Game of Thrones behemoth behind them with the series concluding last month, so both will be eager to see their careers branch out with greater flexibility and experimental versatility. In this instance, thankfully, the audience is able to welcome their characters with open arms and a fresh perspective rather than simply seeing their GOT roles.” - The Upcoming
  • “The film raises perfectly valuable ideas, and it is always worthwhile to be reminded of the desperate human tragedy of migration.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Toy Story 4 (92)
None of them (22)
The Flood (9)
Child's Play (6)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

