Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

What we know

The third – and final – installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is finally here – and boasts a pretty major cast including newcomers Keri Russell and Richard E Grant (as well as the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian). Critics haven’t been overly kind, but fans are undoubtedly going to find lots to love here.

What the critics say

“Flying stormtroopers, lightsaber duels and a resurrected evil lord … the hugely entertaining final episode in the nine-film saga brims with euphoric energy.” – The Guardian

“The film is merely a component part of a larger machine (the trilogy) that plugs into an even larger mechanism (the Star Wars universe). It has no more use or appeal when examined in isolation than would a sparkplug or a distributor cap.” – The Irish Times

What’s it rated?

Cats

What we know

Yes, it’s a movie version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical… and it looks bonkers.

What the critics say

“There is something daring about a musical that purports to be family-friendly festive entertainment, but which is actually so alienating and out-there that it counts as an avant-garde experiment. And I’m not just talking about Ray Winstone’s truly terrifying attempt to sing a melody.” – BBC

“So, the film is too faithful to the stage show, which is too faithful to the poetry. Fine. But there are so many other things wrong with it, so many eye-meltingly bonkers moments, so many baffling creative choices that only raise questions.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: 16%

IMDB: None yet

Little Women

What we know

This isn’t out until 26 December, but sure look. Greta Gerwig directs the latest adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. Our own Saoirse Ronan stars. Hook it to our veins.

What the critics say

“Gerwig’s deep affection for Alcott’s novel pervades the feature’s 134-minute run time, most apparent in her focus on the hopes and dreams of all four March sisters beyond how they may or may not relate to Jo (Saoirse Ronan) – but, no need to worry, the spirited writer remains the anchor of her family and the film.” – Birth.Movies.Death

“Gerwig understands that these characters are interesting because they are imperfect and doesn’t shame them for it. Instead, they are allowed to grow into better people through introspection and kindness. Imagine that.” – The Mary Sue

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

