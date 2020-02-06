This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 February, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 8:30 PM
33 minutes ago 1,994 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4991877

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Source: Warner Bros. UK/YouTube

What we know

Based on the DC characters, in this standalone Harley Quinn film we find the character on the run after a breakup with the Joker, and facing the wrath of the crime boss Black Mask.

What the critics say

Tweet by @Digital Spy Source: Digital Spy/Twitter

What’s it rated?

Dolittle 

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Robert Downey Jr dons what we presume is a wig to play Dr Dolittle, the man who could talk to animals. We join the eccentric veterinarian as he is forced to set sail on an adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure that will help the ill young queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley).

What the critics say

  • “There’s a scene from Richard Fleischer’s 1967 Dr. Dolittle that sees Rex Harrison’s fluent-in-animal physician kiss a seal, who is sporting a reject Little Women costume, then unceremoniously chuck the animal off a cliff. If not quite as brazen, there are equally bonkers moments and choices in the latest adaptation of Hugh Lofting’s beloved children’s story (bagpipes pulled out of a dragon’s anus, for starters).” – Empire
  • “But Cats it is not. Dolittle is flatter and hokier. The eye lines between the humans and CGI animals never quite seem to match. Nor does the dialogue fit comfortably with the movement of their lips.” – The Independent

What’s it rated?

Parasite

Source: IGN/YouTube

What we know

The less you know about this, the better, suffice to say: this is one of the most talked-about films of the year and must be seen. Directed by Korea’s Bong Joon-ho.

What the critics say

Tweet by @Mark Kermode Source: Mark Kermode/Twitter

  • “Twice in Bong Joon-ho’s acid black comedy Parasite (which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival), characters exclaim “That’s a metaphor!” about something they’re looking at — which I took to be Bong poking fun at himself, as if Wes Anderson’s characters were to announce that they live in a big dollhouse or Quentin Tarantino’s that their existence is a masturbatory farrago of trash-movie tropes.” – Vulture

What’s it rated?

Also out this week: Underwater, Mr Jones, Daniel Isn’t real

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Parasite (191)
None of them (91)
&nbsp;Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (70)
&nbsp;Dolittle&nbsp; (16)




About the author:

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

