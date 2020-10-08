#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 8 October 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Make Up

Source: FilmIsNow Movie Trailers/YouTube

In Claire Oakley’s thriller, a young woman staying in a holiday park in Cornwall becomes obsessed with a local – at the same time she’s worried her boyfriend is cheating on her. 

Eternal Beauty

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar, has a breakdown and spirals into a world where she imagines a relationship with David Thewlis, to the confusion of her and her family.

The Boys In The Band

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Set in 1968, a group of gay friends meet up at a pal’s apartment – including the host’s straight and conservative friend. What’s supposed to be a fun night develops into something deeper.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (240)
The Boys In The Band (50)
Eternal Beauty (14)
Make Up (12)




Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

