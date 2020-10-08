Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Make Up

In Claire Oakley’s thriller, a young woman staying in a holiday park in Cornwall becomes obsessed with a local – at the same time she’s worried her boyfriend is cheating on her.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 6.1/10

Where can I see it? Volta.ie

Eternal Beauty

Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar, has a breakdown and spirals into a world where she imagines a relationship with David Thewlis, to the confusion of her and her family.

The Boys In The Band

Set in 1968, a group of gay friends meet up at a pal’s apartment – including the host’s straight and conservative friend. What’s supposed to be a fun night develops into something deeper.

RottenTomatoes: 79%

IMDB: 6.8/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Which one would you watch first?

