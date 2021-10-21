Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve tackles the sci-fi cult classic novel Dune by Frank Herbert. This is part one of a mooted two-part series, but part two heavily depends on the success of this film. With a cast as strong as this – Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson – and great reviews rolling in, it looks like it’s in a with a great chance.

Dear Evan Hansen

This is based on the hugely successful Broadway show, and stars the same main actor – Ben Platt – as a young teen who lies about his friendship with a boy who takes his own life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson is back with an other impeccable-looking feature, this time about a fictional magazine (based on the New Yorker) in a French town. Starring a host of Anderson regulars and newcomers (Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet), if you’re an Anderson fan you’ll see lots to feast your eyes on.

Which one would you go see first?

