Dublin: 7°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 8:30 PM
57 minutes ago
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema. 

Dune

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Denis Villeneuve tackles the sci-fi cult classic novel Dune by Frank Herbert. This is part one of a mooted two-part series, but part two heavily depends on the success of this film. With a cast as strong as this – Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson – and great reviews rolling in, it looks like it’s in a with a great chance. 

Dear Evan Hansen

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

This is based on the hugely successful Broadway show, and stars the same main actor – Ben Platt – as a young teen who lies about his friendship with a boy who takes his own life. 

The French Dispatch

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Wes Anderson is back with an other impeccable-looking feature, this time about a fictional magazine (based on the New Yorker) in a French town. Starring a host of Anderson regulars and newcomers (Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet), if you’re an Anderson fan you’ll see lots to feast your eyes on.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Dune (532)
The French Dispatch (140)
Dear Evan Hansen (29)



Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
