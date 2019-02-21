Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Capernaum

What we know

Nadine Labaki tells the story of a young boy who is imprisoned for a violent act – and sues his parents for neglect. Lauded by critics and a Cannes Jury Prize winner, this is a hard-hitting and emotional watch.

What the critics say

“Its crowded streets and makeshift dwellings hold endless desperation, but the movie is too busy, too angry and too absorbing — too exciting, you might say — to succumb to despair.” – New York Times

“The peril feels so truthful and specific, and the young cast’s reactions to it so astonishingly natural, that my heart couldn’t work out whether it should break or pop.” – The Telegraph

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes:

IMDB:

On The Basis Of Sex

What we know

Felicity Jones plays the real-life Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the current US Supreme Court Justice, who fought back against sexism and changed the US as we know it. We spoke to Felicity Jones and her co-star Armie Hammer (who plays Martin Ginsburg, her husband), about the film, and looked at RBG’s life.

What the critics say

“Well, by-the-numbers this might be, but it’s watchable and sympathetic, with Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer sweetly idealistic in the youthful roles of Ruth and her devoted husband, Martin.” - The Guardian

“Wisely, this film focuses on just two key elements: her wonderfully supportive marriage to the late tax attorney, Martin Ginsburg (Armie Hammer) and the one case they argued together, a landmark in outlawing discrimination “on the basis of sex.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Fighting With My Family

What we know

Directed by Stephen Merchant, this is the true story of wrestler and WWE superstar Paige (played by Florence Pugh), and her family – who are also all wrestlers.

What the critics say

“There’s your classic training montages and the moments where everything seems against the hero – but what matters is that when you get to the uplifting finale, it does just that.” – Digital Spy

“Where Fighting with My Family shines is how it works within that structure to be funny and heartfelt. Merchant’s insult comedy is on full display as characters trade jabs, and the whole cast acquits themselves well at the humor.” – Collider

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

